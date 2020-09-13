Global  
 

Donald Trump gambling on winning Nevada from Democrats

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has gone to Nevada for the weekend, looking to expand his path to victory while unleashing a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Democrats were trying to steal the election.
