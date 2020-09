Jo Malone apologises to actor John Boyega after cutting him out of aftershave ad Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologised to black actor John Boyega after cutting him out of the Chinese version of an aftershave commercial he helped create. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters



In a recent interview with 'British GQ,' Boyega suggested that he and other diverse cast members were "pushed aside" in the franchise's sequels. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this