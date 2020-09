Berlusconi leaves hospital after his ‘most dangerous challenge’ with Covid-19 Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been released from hospital after an “insidious” bout of Covid-19 he said was the most dangerous challenge he has faced. 👓 View full article

