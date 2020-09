US marine who strangled the life out of a trans woman in the Philippines returns home after presidential pardon Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joseph Scott Pemberton, a US marine who strangled a transgender woman to death in the Philippines, has been deported from the country after a controversial pardon from its president last week. On Sunday (September 13), it was confirmed that Pemberton had left the country onboard a US military aircraft bound for the states... 👓 View full article