Dave Grohl writes ‘supergirl theme song’ for 10-year-old British drummer Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl has written a superhero theme song for a young British drummer whose online performances have made her a star on social media. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drum-Off Challenge



Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl responds to 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell’s drum-off challenge after being awestruck by her cover of “Everlong.” Credit: A Plus Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this