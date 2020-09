Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane backs JK Rowling, claiming her critics just ‘hang around waiting to be offended’ Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has defended JK Rowling against the latest accusations of transphobia, arguing that her critics simply “hang around waiting to be offended”. The row over the author’s controversial trans views erupted once again after she announced a new book about a cis male serial... 👓 View full article

0

