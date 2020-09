PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained 01:58 Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than six, and issue fines ranging from£100 to £3,200.The new rules were set out in order to give clarity...