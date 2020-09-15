Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

St Mirren vs Celtic - in pictures

Daily Record Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
St Mirren vs Celtic - in picturesSt Mirren vs Celtic - in pictures
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Celtic train ahead of St Mirren clash - in pictures

Celtic train ahead of St Mirren clash - in pictures Celtic train ahead of St Mirren clash - in pictures
Daily Record


Tweets about this