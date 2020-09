Brighton & Hove Albion on song as Potter works out ‘Toon’ Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Newcastle United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Albion romped to victory at St James Park with goals from Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly. Albion were awarded after just three minutes as Tariq Lamptey was hauled down in the box and Maupay put the horror of Leicester last season behind him and slotted... 👓 View full article

