Eliya There will be no vaccine to Covid-19, since the real pathogen is our sick egos. When we change our relation to each… https://t.co/rEOqIk2gel 11 minutes ago

Epping Forest Guardian When will a UK coronavirus vaccine be ready? Sir Patrick Vallance shares update #coronavirusvaccine #covid19uk… https://t.co/eUj3bCWl2g 26 minutes ago

Watford Observer When will a UK coronavirus vaccine be ready? Sir Patrick Vallance shares update #coronavirusvaccine #covid19uk… https://t.co/bcV5MvOUNd 26 minutes ago

East London Guardian When will a UK coronavirus vaccine be ready? Sir Patrick Vallance shares update #coronavirusvaccine #covid19uk… https://t.co/TwFLKxOe8M 26 minutes ago

Quinn Eastman RT @AnnChahroudi: When Will We See a Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? - The New York Times. Lots of astute quotes from vaccinologist Evan Anderso… 30 minutes ago

jaundicedview2 #Covid_19 #COVID19 #covidbriefing #coronavirus Figures aren't as high as when in #lockdown. How about letting it ru… https://t.co/ADUyRNmZme 37 minutes ago