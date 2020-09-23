Global  
 

Boris Johnson announces major new shopping rules for UK supermarkets

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
The new Covid-19 rules will become law and will be enforced by police and local authorities.
News video: PM announces new COVID rules for England

 "This is the moment to act" warns Boris Johnson, as he announces a set of new coronavirus restrictions following a rise in cases.

What new lockdown curfew rules mean for major supermarkets In an address to the nation last night, Boris Johnson announced a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector
