You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks



On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 hour ago Brexit briefing: 100 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago Brexit briefing: 102 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this