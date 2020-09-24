Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Bournemouth hotels evacuated due to fire nearby

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The fire at a derelict hotel in Bournemouth has spread to the roof of one of the neighbouring hotels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Massive Fire Erupts in a Derelict Hotel in Bournemouth

Massive Fire Erupts in a Derelict Hotel in Bournemouth 02:15

 A disused and derelict hotel in the town of Bournemouth in England caught fire. Fire crews worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to control the massive flames erupting from the hotel. A portion of the roof seemed to have collapsed. Residents from nearby hotels had to be evacuated to safe areas.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bournemouth Bournemouth Town in England

Arts Festival lights up Bournemouth gardens

 Bournemouth's gardens were lit up with a fire display as part of the town's annual arts festival
BBC News
RNLI crew saves two children from floating out to sea [Video]

RNLI crew saves two children from floating out to sea

An RNLI crew is deployed into the sea off the coast of Bournemouth to rescuepeople who had floated away from the shore on inflatables. The crew stopped an11-year-old and a seven-year-old from floating out into the English Channelafter they were alerted to the danger by members of the public.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake [Video]

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth [Video]

Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth

Manchester City sign Dutch defender Nathan Ake on five-year deal from Bournemouth for reported 40 million pounds ($52 million).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Two Bournemouth hotels evacuated due to fire nearby

 The fire at a derelict hotel in Bournemouth has spread to the roof of one of the neighbouring hotels.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local NewsTeam Talk

Manchester City v Bournemouth

 BBC Local News: Dorset -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's EFL Cup game between Manchester City and Bournemouth.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Team TalkBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphSoccerNews.comBBC Sport

Man City star Eric Garcia wears helmet for Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth

Man City star Eric Garcia wears helmet for Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth Eric Garcia plied his trade for Manchester City in their clash with Bournemouth while donning a protective helmet, despite not wearing it after making a swift...
Daily Star


Tweets about this