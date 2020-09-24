Two Bournemouth hotels evacuated due to fire nearby

RNLI crew saves two children from floating out to sea



An RNLI crew is deployed into the sea off the coast of Bournemouth to rescuepeople who had floated away from the shore on inflatables. The crew stopped an11-year-old and a seven-year-old from floating out into the English Channelafter they were alerted to the danger by members of the public.

