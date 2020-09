You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Country crosses 56-lakh mark with 83,347 new infections



India's COVID-19 tally crossed 56-lakh mark on September 23 with a spike of 83,347 new infections. Total COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 56,46,011. Currently, there are 9,68,377 active cases... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the tally has soared past 56 lakh mark with 83,347 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 3 days ago COVID-19: India crosses 55-lakh mark with 75,083 new infections



India's COVID tally crossed 55-lakh mark on September 22 after the country reported a spike of 75,083 new COVID-19 cases. Total COVID case tally stands at 55, 62,664, including 9,75,861 active cases,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago

