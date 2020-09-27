Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week - Oliver Dowden

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this week", according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: ‘PL, Govt in talks to help EFL clubs’

‘PL, Govt in talks to help EFL clubs’ 00:56

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has called for the Premier League to "step up to the plate" and provide financial support for EFL clubs through the coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oliver Dowden Oliver Dowden British accountant and politician (born 1978)

Government defends handling of students in lockdown [Video]

Government defends handling of students in lockdown

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says students should pay fulluniversity fees, despite many being in lockdown and uncertain whether theywill be allowed to return home for Christmas, while shadow justice secretaryDavid Lammy says they have been "done over".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Covid: Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden defends students' university return

 It comes as scientists warn university outbreaks are "entirely predictable" and had been modelled.
BBC News

Premier League deal to help smaller clubs could come 'this week'

 A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this week", according to Culture Secretary Oliver..
BBC News
Emergency grants for grassroots music venues [Video]

Emergency grants for grassroots music venues

Grassroots music venues in England have become the first recipients of the government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund. The £3.36m emergency grant will be distributed to 135 at-risk venues. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden visited one of the recipients of the fund - The Horn in St Albans - on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

English Football League English Football League League competition featuring professional association football clubs from England and Wales

EFL: Bizarre bus breakdowns, historic records and a debut to forget

 A coronavirus-related bus breakdown, a historic start to the season and a debut to forget - five things you may have missed from the EFL.
BBC News

Premier League awaits EFL £250m coronavirus 'bail-out' proposals

 The Premier League is still waiting for detailed proposals from the Football League around their requested £250m 'bail-out'.
BBC News

Coronavirus: EFL 'deeply frustrated' as plans for limited fans return are halted

 EFL chairman Rick Parry says the league is "deeply frustrated" after plans to allow some fans to return to matches were halted.
BBC News

Fans return as Warnock manages from home - EFL round-up

 Which fans saw wins with their own eyes and which boss made a game-changing substitution from his house? Here's our EFL round-up.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback

 Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Chelsea hit back to draw 3-3 at West Brom but where does it rank in the list of great Premier League comebacks?
BBC News
Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Rimmer: RL can manage crowds [Video]

Rimmer: RL can manage crowds

Ahead of speaking to Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer has said he believes the sport can robustly manage the return to crowds at..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Oliver Dowden urges Premier League to ‘step up to the plate’ to back EFL clubs

 Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has called for the Premier League to “step up to the plate” and provide financial support for EFL clubs through the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBristol Post

Leyton Orient chairman calls for more coronavirus testing in EFL

Leyton Orient chairman calls for more coronavirus testing in EFL The O's were forced to postpone their game against Walsall after returning 17 positive tests, while Grimsby Town have called off their next three fixtures
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Confusion clouds Hull City's EFL Trophy tie with Grimsby Town

Confusion clouds Hull City's EFL Trophy tie with Grimsby Town It appeared the game would not take place at the KCOM next Tuesday
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/Pr0XDmyXvo 9 hours ago

amit_aka_AB

Amit kumar Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/kUw4umABMm https://t.co/W4sUbUnjap 14 hours ago

dagfinnanders5

Dagfinn Anders Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/pDeCOGQyfD https://t.co/IU60YLNW4r 15 hours ago

goodbusiness10

@good_business Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/8fk6vj4GZz… https://t.co/kOAjGEpq0f 15 hours ago

Guason24563693

Guason Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/3ceGPhMipH https://t.co/TDCcZ4d8of 15 hours ago

RiseKuwabara

Rise Kuwabara Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback: Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Ch… https://t.co/wvOljMNZit 17 hours ago

turiah6

turiah Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/luvblR0C7u 18 hours ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback https://t.co/TDswnDkn2T 18 hours ago