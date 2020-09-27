|
Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week - Oliver Dowden
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this week", according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.
