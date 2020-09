Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days



The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny for poisoning on Wednesday said his condition has improved enough for him to be released and suggested a “complete recovery”.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 5 days ago

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital



Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23 Published 5 days ago