Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days following poisoning

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days following poisoningThe German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for poisoning said today that his condition improved enough for him to be released, and suggested a “complete recovery” from the nerve agent was possible. Alexei Navalny. Source: 1 NEWS Navalny, 44, spent 32 days in treatment in Berlin's Charite hospital, 24 of which were in intensive care, before...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital 01:23

 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Russia's Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days [Video]

Russia's Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:11Published

Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing..
New Zealand Herald

Poisoned Russian opposition leader released from German hospital

 It's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Belarus' authoritarian leader inaugurated in ceremony kept secret

 Germany called the move by "Europe's last dictator" to assume his 6th term in office quietly, "very telling."
CBS News

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' [Video]

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:02Published
Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say [Video]

Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say

Supporters of the Russian opposition leader, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, say they found the item in his hotel room shortly after he collapsed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published

