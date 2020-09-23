|
Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days following poisoning
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for poisoning said today that his condition improved enough for him to be released, and suggested a “complete recovery” from the nerve agent was possible. Alexei Navalny. Source: 1 NEWS Navalny, 44, spent 32 days in treatment in Berlin's Charite hospital, 24 of which were in intensive care, before...
