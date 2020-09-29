Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liz Truss lavished praise on anti-trans think tank Heritage Foundation just weeks before equalities minister appointment

PinkNews Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Liz Truss lavished praise on the Heritage Foundation, the US conservative think tank that has led efforts to undermine transgender rights, weeks before her appointment as equalities minister. Earlier this month, Truss made the controversial decision to abandon planned reforms to the Gender Recognition Act, overriding a...
