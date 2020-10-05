G-A-Y nightclub owner Jeremy Joseph launches legal challenge against Boris Johnson’s 10pm curfew
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Jeremy Joseph, owner of the iconic nightclub G-A-Y, has launched a legal challenge against Boris Johnson’s 10pm curfew, insisting it “makes absolutely no sense”. Boris Johnson’s announced a new 10pm curfew for England’s pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants on 24 September, causing panic and...
