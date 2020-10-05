Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho & Ousmane Dembele deals unlikely

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports



Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on January 1, 1970