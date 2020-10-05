|
Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho & Ousmane Dembele deals unlikely
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Manchester United target Jadon Sancho seems certain to stay at Borussia Dortmund, while a deal for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is also doubtful.
Ousmane Dembélé French footballer
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Jadon Sancho English association football player
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
