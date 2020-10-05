Global  
 

Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho & Ousmane Dembele deals unlikely

BBC News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Manchester United target Jadon Sancho seems certain to stay at Borussia Dortmund, while a deal for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is also doubtful.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: 'Joining Man Utd now a huge challenge'

'Joining Man Utd now a huge challenge' 01:46

 Rachel Yankey and David Ginola discuss whether Edinson Cavani, Ousmane Dembele or Jadon Sancho would want to sign for Manchester United following their 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Ousmane Dembélé French footballer

Guendouzi to leave Arsenal? Dembele set for loan move? Transfer deadline day gossip

 Arsenal's Guendouzi set for Hertha Berlin move, Spurs back in for Inter's Skriniar, Dembele could leave Barca on loan plus more.
BBC News

Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks - Saturday's gossip

 Bayern in Hudson-Odoi loan talks, Dembele has Man Utd change of heart, Pogba calls Barca forward to help move, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd in talks for Barcelona's Dembele - Thursday's football gossip

 Manchester United open talks with Barcelona about a loan move for Dembele, Liverpool accept Sheffield United bid for Brewster, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender joins Roma on a permanent deal

 Manchester United defender Chris Smalling joins Roma on a four-year deal worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons.
BBC News

Alex Telles: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back from Porto

 Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
BBC News

Man Utd sign Brazil left-back Telles on four-year deal

 Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
BBC News

Man Utd transfer news: Amad Traore - Atalanta winger in talks to sign for United

 Manchester United are in talks to sign 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Traore from Serie A side Atalanta.
BBC News

Jadon Sancho English association football player

England trio's training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

England trio's training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho's arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government's 'rule of six' Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Abraham, Chilwell & Sancho told to delay England arrival after Chelsea striker's party

 Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho are told to delay their arrival at England's training camp by the Football Association.
BBC News

Sancho? Zaha? Rice? Who could move on transfer deadline day?

 BBC Sport takes a look at which players could be on the move on the final day of the summer transfer window.
BBC News

FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies!

Barca's Dest fails first test - keepie uppies!

Sergino Dest's first day at Barcelona goes viral after the American defender's attempted trick goes wrong during the defender's presentation.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published
Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman

Messi has given maximum since ending transfer saga, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes Lionel Messi has been the ideal captain since deciding to stay at the club this season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:28Published

Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund

Haaland scores twice in Dortmund win but Sancho still sidelined

 Erling Braut Haaland scores twice as Borussia Dortmund thrash Freiburg in the Bundesliga in front of 11,500 fans.
BBC News
Bayern's Sane to miss Super Cup, Alaba doubtful

Bayern's Sane to miss Super Cup, Alaba doubtful

European champions prepare to face off against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published
Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund

Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund say winger Jadon Sancho will not leave the club after a contract extension to 2023.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published

'Dortmund won't change Sancho stance'

'Dortmund won't change Sancho stance'

Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Man Utd over Jadon Sancho but do not expect a deal to be done before Deadline Day, says their sporting director Michael Zorc.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published
Low optimism around '70-30' Sancho deal

Low optimism around '70-30' Sancho deal

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper says there is currently 'not a great deal' of optimism around Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho and that the club are actively exploring..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:37Published
Man Utd have 'cast their net wide'

Man Utd have 'cast their net wide'

Ousmane Dembele is one of four alternatives Manchester United are working on if they can't sign Jadon Sancho, as James Cooper reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published

Rumour Has It: Dortmund adamant over Sancho stay, Barcelona still want Depay

 Borussia Dortmund are reportedly maintaining a firm stance over Jadon Sancho, while Barcelona still want Memphis Depay. The Sancho transfer saga continues to...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT

Man Utd warned off late move for Sancho by Dortmund

 Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisted Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will not be sold before the transfer window closes. Sancho has...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

Jadon Sancho to miss Dortmund vs Bayern clash amid Man Utd transfer interest

 Manchester United fans believe Jadon Sancho is leaving Borussia Dortmund after he didn't travel with the club for the Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich on...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

