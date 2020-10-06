|
Patti LuPone throws spectacular shade at Donald Trump over his bizarre balcony performance
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Broadway legend Patti LuPone has thrown some spectacular shade at Donald Trump, mocking his bizarre balcony appearance upon returning to the White House. Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday (5 October), having been hospitalised for three nights at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center for COVID-19. After...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this