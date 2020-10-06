Patti LuPone throws spectacular shade at Donald Trump over his bizarre balcony performance

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19. Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 8 hours ago Baltimore Doctor Expresses Concern Over President Trump's COVID-19 Messaging



Health professionals across the country have expressed concern that President Donald Trump's inaccurate comparison of the flu and COVID-19 would give Americans a false sense of the security that the.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:13 Published 14 hours ago Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes



President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this