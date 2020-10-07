Donald Trump says catching virus was a 'blessing from God' in White House video Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The US President hailed the experimental antibody cocktail he was treated with and called it a 'cure' as he told Americans "I want to get for you what I got. And I'm going to make it free."


