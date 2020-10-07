Global  
 

Donald Trump says catching virus was a 'blessing from God' in White House video

Daily Record Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump says catching virus was a 'blessing from God' in White House videoThe US President hailed the experimental antibody cocktail he was treated with and called it a 'cure' as he told Americans "I want to get for you what I got. And I'm going to make it free."
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID 02:52

 [NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

