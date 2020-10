You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Queen Of The Skies: The history of the Boeing 747 British Airways’ final two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 aircraft are scheduled to depart from the airport for the last time.

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago





Tweets about this cheese balls RT @itvnews: End of an era as the last two Boeing 747s in BA's fleet take to the skies for the final time from Heathrow https://t.co/JXcBOn… 59 seconds ago ITV London BA’s last two Queen Of The Skies Boeing 747s to make final flights from Heathrow https://t.co/Y4MLy9z2IB 1 minute ago xxxxDark RT @SomewhereCarr: BA’s Queen Of The Skies to make final flights from Heathrow https://t.co/RR59uL2437 27 minutes ago xxxxDark BA’s Queen Of The Skies to make final flights from Heathrow https://t.co/RR59uL2437 27 minutes ago