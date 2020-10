You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal



In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan



European Union leader Charles Michel has criticised the UK at the UN GeneralAssembly for its threats to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement itsigned with the bloc. He warned on Friday that the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks



The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this