How to watch Boris Johnson's speech on TV as three tier lockdown announced

Tamworth Herald Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
How to watch Boris Johnson's speech on TV as three tier lockdown announcedTiers one, two and three will be unveiled by Boris Johnson after he addresses MPs in the House of Commons on October 12.
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister 01:20

 England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be enough to bring the UK’s R number below one - meaning the number of people contracting coronavirus...

Heatmap shows Somerset's largest active COVID-19 hot spots

 Nearly 1,900 people are now believed to have the virus in the county as Boris Johnson is set to announce a new 'three tier' lockdown system in the UK
Blackmore Vale

A Level and GCSE exams 2021 delayed by government

A Level and GCSE exams 2021 delayed by government Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation tonight over a new three tier lockdown system
Tamworth Herald

How tier 2 lockdown affects pubs, restaurants and mixing households

How tier 2 lockdown affects pubs, restaurants and mixing households Monday will see Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a speech from Number Ten Downing Street amid a worrying rise of Covid-19 cases
Tamworth Herald


