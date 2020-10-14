Coronavirus circuit-breaker Q&A: All you need to know about the closures and restrictions put in place in Northern Ireland
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () The Stormont Executive has announced a raft of new restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, including the closure of the hospitality and close contact service sectors and an extended holiday break for schools.
Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two...
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions.
As Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus restrictions that had been in place for months, Pilgrims donning a mask were seen circling Islam's holiest site, as the authorities partially resumed the year-round
