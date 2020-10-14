Global  
 

Coronavirus circuit-breaker Q&A: All you need to know about the closures and restrictions put in place in Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus circuit-breaker Q&A: All you need to know about the closures and restrictions put in place in Northern IrelandThe Stormont Executive has announced a raft of new restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, including the closure of the hospitality and close contact service sectors and an extended holiday break for schools.
New coronavirus restrictions announced in Northern Ireland

New coronavirus restrictions announced in Northern Ireland

 Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday for two...

