You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Rod Stewart says Sir Elton John snubbed his effort to heal rift



According to Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John snubbed his efforts to heal their rift. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize



Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Sir Elton John looking to settle ex-wife's lawsuit out of court



Sir Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel are settling their lawsuit out of court, after she sued him for £3 million over claims he broke the terms of their divorce deal. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this