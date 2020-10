You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paris struggles with second COVID-19 wave



France is set to unveil new measures on Wednesday amid reports a curfew could be imposed in Paris. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 19 hours ago Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that it is likely the capital will pass a "trigger point" to enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions in the "next few days". Report by Blairm. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions



Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this