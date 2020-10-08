Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England's big northern cities braced for more lockdown curbs

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The British government is mulling fresh restrictions on everyday life in England, potentially in the big northern cities such as Liverpool and Manchester, amid mounting fears that hospitals in coronavirus hot spots may soon be overwhelmed by growing numbers of patients.

With the number of people needing to go to the hospital with virus-related conditions rising, and in some areas in the north of England alarmingly so, the pressure on the government to do more is mounting.

“We are currently considering what steps we should take, obviously taking the advice of our scientific and medical advisers, and a decision will be made shortly,” British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC on Thursday.

“In some parts of the country, the number of cases are rising very fast and we are taking that very seriously,” he added.

Because the virus has been accelerating at differing speeds around England, the government has opted for local restrictions to combat the spread. The differing rules though have stoked confusion and there is growing speculation the government will back a new simplified three-tier system for England soon, potentially coming into force as soon as next week.

Hot spots, notably in the big cities of northern England, such as Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, could under this new system see restrictions tightened akin to the way they already have in Scotland.

Among measures coming into force in Scotland on Friday, pubs in the two biggest cities, Glasgow and Edinburgh, have been ordered to close for 16 days. Pubs in England only reopened in early July, having shut their doors to customers on March 20 as part of the wider national lockdown.

As elsewhere in Europe, restrictions have been reimposed in the U.K., which has witnessed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?

Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England? 01:59

 Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have reacted with anger to theleaked proposals, while some Tory rebels are also unhappy. The issue will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Northern businesses condemn Government's latest wage support package [Video]

Northern businesses condemn Government's latest wage support package

Mayors representing big cities in northern England have criticised theGovernment's latest wage support package for employees in businesses that maybe ordered to close as part of efforts to suppress..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Covid-19 restrictions lifted in parts of northern England [Video]

Covid-19 restrictions lifted in parts of northern England

More than one million people can again mix in different households from nextweek, after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in parts of northern England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

England's big northern cities brace for more COVID-19 restrictions

 The United Kingdom recorded more than 17,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the government mulled fresh restrictions on everyday life in England,...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this