Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates for Friday, October 16

Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with theexception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday fortwo weeks,...
Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four..
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published