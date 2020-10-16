Global  
 

Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates for Friday, October 16

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 16 October 2020
Large swathes of the hospitality industry will shut at 6pm on Friday as stricter coronavirus restrictions come into force across Northern Ireland.
 Northern Ireland is to enter a period of intensified coronavirus restrictionsafter the Stormont Executive announced closures of schools, pubs andrestaurants. Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with theexception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close on Monday fortwo weeks,...

