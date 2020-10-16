Global  
 

Gary Neville: Premier League should be embarrassed over EFL rescue package

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Gary Neville says it is “embarrassing” that it has taken so long for the Premier League to offer a rescue package to struggling EFL clubs.
