You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'More anti-English than anti-Covid'



Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago How the new lockdown system affects the north



Sky’s Beth Rigby is in Bradford to find out how the three-tier system will affect the hardest hit areas in the north of England. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:06 Published 4 days ago England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister



England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Eight parts of England moving to 'high level' Tier Two lockdown Mr Hancock said agreement had not yet been reached with areas currently in Tier Two which the Government believed should move to Tier Three.

Wales Online 1 day ago





Tweets about this