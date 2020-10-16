Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Eerie shots of empty hotel that looks like the set of 'The Shining'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Eerie shots of empty hotel that looks like the set of 'The Shining'
Friday, 16 October 2020 (
1 day ago
)
The building closed it's doors to the public in 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Manchester United F.C.
FC Barcelona
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Georgia
Democratic Party
Liverpool F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Nick Saban
New Zealand
Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested
Clemson
Andrew Cuomo
Ben Sasse
WORTH WATCHING
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast
Biden: Trump is 'still living in a dream world'
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk