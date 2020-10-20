Keep On Running hitmaker Spencer Davis dies aged 81 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Swansea born star of The Spencer Davis Group had two No 1 hits in the mid-60s The Swansea born star of The Spencer Davis Group had two No 1 hits in the mid-60s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

