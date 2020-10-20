Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Keep On Running hitmaker Spencer Davis dies aged 81
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Keep On Running hitmaker Spencer Davis dies aged 81
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
The Swansea born star of The Spencer Davis Group had two No 1 hits in the mid-60s
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Adobe Inc.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Behance
Democratic Party
Coronavirus disease 2019
Apple Inc.
United States Department of Justice
Anthony Fauci
UEFA Champions League
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Epsilon
Presidential Debate
Robert Redford
Champions League
Kyler Murray
NFL Power Rankings
WORTH WATCHING
Fauci Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID-19
Next Presidential Debate To Have Mute Button
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast
Trump Slams Fauci and Calls Him a ‘Disaster’ During Campaign Call