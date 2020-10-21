Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump pushed into arguably the most important state on the electoral map on Tuesday, opting for a rally in Pennsylvania instead of formal debate practice two days ahead of the final presidential debate that may be his last and best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview

Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview 00:37

 President Donald Trump campaigned in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday (October 20), telling supporters he needed a second term in the White House to ensure a successful recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. one-on-one interview with WPTV's Meghan McRoberts [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. one-on-one interview with WPTV's Meghan McRoberts

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts interviews Donald Trump Jr. following his campaign in Vero Beach Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:42Published
Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage [Video]

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
Final Blitz On In Race For The White House [Video]

Final Blitz On In Race For The White House

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are on the attack. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

 U.S. President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final...
CTV News


Tweets about this

Muhabarishaji

Muhabarishaji News Agency🔔 Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania https://t.co/IhiGJl7F9x 6 days ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania 6 days ago

michaelhoney_

Michael Honey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania: “If you want depression, doom and… 6 days ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania: “If you want depression, doom a… https://t.co/6zPJZseNB9 6 days ago

breakingnewsie

breakingnews.ie Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania https://t.co/oLbYh8rWFb 6 days ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania https://t.co/dAIQR6JB7l 6 days ago