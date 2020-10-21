Donald Trump forgoes debate practice to campaign in Pennsylvania
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Donald Trump pushed into arguably the most important state on the electoral map on Tuesday, opting for a rally in Pennsylvania instead of formal debate practice two days ahead of the final presidential debate that may be his last and best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.
