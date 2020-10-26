PM promises no child will go hungry as he faces free school meals backlash

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he recognises the issue of 'holiday hunger' but dismisses suggestions that extending free school meals over the school holidays will solve the problem. Mr Johnson argued that existing support schemes such as Universal Credit will ensure no children go hungry this...
