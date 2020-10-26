Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM promises no child will go hungry as he faces free school meals backlash

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
PM promises no child will go hungry as he faces free school meals backlash“I totally understand the issue of holiday hunger, it is there, we have to deal with it".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: PM: No child will go hungry this winter

PM: No child will go hungry this winter 02:14

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he recognises the issue of 'holiday hunger' but dismisses suggestions that extending free school meals over the school holidays will solve the problem. Mr Johnson argued that existing support schemes such as Universal Credit will ensure no children go hungry this...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays [Video]

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year. David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
'Football is proud of Rashford' [Video]

'Football is proud of Rashford'

Sky Sports' Martin Tyler says Marcus Rashford's campaigning for free meals for school children is proof of how footballers can use their power in the right way.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
'Rashford doing good on and off the pitch' [Video]

'Rashford doing good on and off the pitch'

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten says Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is 'lifting people's spirits' with both his scoring performances and free school meals campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Thank goodness for Marcus Rashford

 Our MPs, Bill Wiggin and Jesse Norman, have voted against extending school meal provision into the holidays in the UK. According to End Child Food Poverty, there...
Hereford Times Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Free school meals: Authors urge government action to stop child hunger

 Authors say no child must go hungry this winter, amid continuing row over free school meals.
BBC News Also reported by •Dorking Leatherhead AdvertiserLeek Post and TimesBelfast TelegraphCambridge News

No child will go hungry in the county as council pledges support

No child will go hungry in the county as council pledges support Gloucestershire County Council has promised to provide free school meals over half-term
Gloucester Citizen


Tweets about this