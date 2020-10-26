Black bisexual Batwoman actor Javicia Leslie stuns in first look at brand new Batsuit
Monday, 26 October 2020 () The first pictures of Black bisexual Batwoman actor Javicia Leslie in her brand new Batsuit have been revealed. Trailblazing actor Javicia Leslie bagged the role after actor Ruby Rose left The CW series after just one season, and she is set to become the first-ever Black Batwoman. Leslie will play lesbian Ryan Wilder, the...
Half of parents said the COVID-19 pandemic will permanently affect the way they parent, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American parents with children aged 0-3 looked at what that means..