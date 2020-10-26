Global  
 

Black bisexual Batwoman actor Javicia Leslie stuns in first look at brand new Batsuit

PinkNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The first pictures of Black bisexual Batwoman actor Javicia Leslie in her brand new Batsuit have been revealed. Trailblazing actor Javicia Leslie bagged the role after actor Ruby Rose left The CW series after just one season, and she is set to become the first-ever Black Batwoman. Leslie will play lesbian Ryan Wilder, the...
