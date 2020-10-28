Covid-19: Is Halloween 2020 cancelled?

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
Tweets about this
ツジセイゴウ We have already experienced Halloween due to this Zombie
Virus. Whatever else do you want?
"Final Goal of Covid-19"… https://t.co/kRcFOzRmYz 3 minutes ago
BBC News England Covid-19: Is Halloween 2020 cancelled? https://t.co/0X0DKp25g1 13 minutes ago
Irina RT @RT_com: Regional leaders in the UK are now attempting to ban Trick or treating - the latest move in the Covid war against fun
https://… 1 hour ago
RT Regional leaders in the UK are now attempting to ban Trick or treating - the latest move in the Covid war against f… https://t.co/pZb6VICYUT 2 hours ago
Jose@rawb_guz@djjpogi@djsylnt Bruh honestly was contemplating Homelander in the summer but said nvm since COVID cancelled Halloween lol 2 hours ago
Jared Weil Since Halloween rando-hookups are cancelled due to Covid every person you’ve ever been with is entitled to return f… https://t.co/XHPSeKuTyf 2 hours ago
W A@atrupar Trump cancelled Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween... and most likely Thanksgivi… https://t.co/WQ4fT7uwOI 5 hours ago
The Beer Dad I feel proud...in the midst of a pandemic, Halloween nearly cancelled, my community pulled together with a 'contac… https://t.co/6wEAuioDvI 6 hours ago