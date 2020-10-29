|
Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Pizza Express has said it is cutting around 1,300 more jobs across its 370 UK restaurants after recent trading worsened in the face of tightened restrictions.
