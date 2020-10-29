Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Pizza Express has said it is cutting around 1,300 more jobs across its 370 UK restaurants after recent trading worsened in the face of tightened restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs [Video]

Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs

Pizza Express has said it is cutting around 1,300 more jobs across its 370 UKrestaurants after recent trading worsened in the face of tightenedrestrictions

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Pizza Express cuts 1,300 more jobs

 The announcement comes weeks after the firm said it would cut 1,100 jobs and close 73 restaurants.
BBC News

Pizza Express cuts another 1,300 jobs

 It comes weeks after the firm said it would cut 1,100 jobs and shut 73 restaurants as coronavirus hits business.
BBC News


Tweets about this