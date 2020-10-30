Global  
 

‘Heart and soul’ of England’s World Cup winners Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Nobby Stiles, who has died at the age of 78, was the “heart and soul” of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, his team-mate Sir Geoff Hurst has said.
News video: England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78 00:50

 Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

