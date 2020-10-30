‘Heart and soul’ of England’s World Cup winners Nobby Stiles dies aged 78
34 minutes ago) Nobby Stiles, who has died at the age of 78, was the “heart and soul” of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, his team-mate Sir Geoff Hurst has said.
