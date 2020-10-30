‘Heart and soul’ of England’s World Cup winners Nobby Stiles dies aged 78

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies aged 78



Nobby Stiles who was a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team has died surrounded by his family after a long illness. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 06:11 Published 32 minutes ago Tyler: Stiles a unique and lovely character



Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler says Nobby Stiles was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup success and says he has treasured memories of the time he got to spend with the great midfielder. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:59 Published 54 minutes ago Nevile's memories of Nobby Stiles



Gary Neville talks about his memories of Manchester United's European Cup winner Nobby Stiles who died at the age of 78. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:28 Published 57 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources England World Cup hero Nobby Stiles dies aged 78, confirms family England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has died at the age of 78, his family have announced, with Stiles having also played for Manchester United during his...

Daily Star 2 hours ago





Tweets about this