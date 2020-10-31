LIVE: Coronavirus lockdown announced by Boris Johnson

Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce details of a second national lockdown this year in the country's bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic. There are fears that hospitals will not have capacity to cope with patients this winter as the disease spreads. So businesses are expected to be told to close for one month in a bid to bring cases under control. We will bring you live updates and reaction to the news as details emerge at a press conference at 5pm.