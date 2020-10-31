LIVE: Coronavirus lockdown announced by Boris Johnson
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce details of a second national lockdown this year in the country's bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic. There are fears that hospitals will not have capacity to cope with patients this winter as the disease spreads. So businesses are expected to be told to close for one month in a bid to bring cases under control. We will bring you live updates and reaction to the news as details emerge at a press conference at 5pm.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long...
A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December,..
