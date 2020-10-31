Global  
 

UK lockdown update: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

Hereford Times Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that England will be placed under a month-long national lockdown. Here's everything you can and can't do.
News video: Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown 01:33

 Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings...

'PL will continue during lockdown' [Video]

'PL will continue during lockdown'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday..

In full: PM announces lockdown in England [Video]

In full: PM announces lockdown in England

Boris Johnson has announced plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday until 2 December.

After France, UK PM Boris Johnson mulls month-long COVID-19 lockdown in England next week

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was considering putting England on a month-long lockdown next week in the wake of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,...
Coronavirus updates LIVE: England enters national lockdown with retail, hospitality closed for a month; Australian death toll stands at 907

 Melbourne's skies are still overcast but the mood is buoyant on the long weekend, as residents soak up the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and shops being...
UK PM Boris Johnson announces new month-long lockdown for England

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced England will enter a month-long lockdown after being warned tough action was needed to stop a...
