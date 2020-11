Olympian power couple and queer icons Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird just got engaged Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Megan Rapinoe, captain of the US women’s soccer team and international queer icon has proposed to her girlfriend and fellow Olympian Sue Bird. The couple have been together for more than three years, after first meeting at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Megan Rapinoe, 35, is co-captain of the United States women’s... 👓 View full article