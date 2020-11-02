Ireland’s ex-taoiseach Leo Varadkar faces calls to be sacked from government after admitting confidential document leak
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s tánaiste (deputy leader), is facing significant backlash after it was alleged he leaked a confidential government document to a friend in April 2019. The hashtags “sack Varadkar”, “Leogate” and “Leo the leak” were all trending on Monday (November 2) after...
