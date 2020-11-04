Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the entire Squad all win re-election – and they’ve got some new recruits
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of her progressive Squad have all won re-election, along with a handful of new allies. The four women – Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – were all returned to the House of Representatives with thumping majorities. “Our sisterhood is...
New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term in Congress on Tuesday with an expected win over her Republican challenger who was outspent despite raising $10 million. Democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million for her second congressional...