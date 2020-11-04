Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the entire Squad all win re-election – and they’ve got some new recruits

PinkNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of her progressive Squad have all won re-election, along with a handful of new allies. The four women – Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – were all returned to the House of Representatives with thumping majorities. “Our sisterhood is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily wins a second house term|Oneindia News

New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily wins a second house term|Oneindia News 01:10

 New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term in Congress on Tuesday with an expected win over her Republican challenger who was outspent despite raising $10 million. Democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million for her second congressional...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020 Update: New York's 14th Congressional District [Video]

Election 2020 Update: New York's 14th Congressional District

In the 14th Congressional District race, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the projected winner.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published
AOC: ‘I Don’t See Myself Really Staying Where I’m At For the Rest of My Life’ [Video]

AOC: ‘I Don’t See Myself Really Staying Where I’m At For the Rest of My Life’

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is floating the idea of leaving her seat in the House in the future. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Everything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does In a Day [Video]

Everything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does In a Day

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes us through everything she does in a day. From introducing new bills to Congress to her nightly self-care routine, AOC explains how she makes time to..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 09:49Published

Tweets about this