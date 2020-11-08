Premier League fixtures: Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola call for schedule change

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says Premier League game scheduling "has to change", with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola adding that players are not protected.

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash. Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the decision to only allowthree substitutions in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp will be more content than Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola after a deadlock at Etihad Stadium, writes Phil McNulty.

Ollie Watkins scores twice as Aston Villa stun Arsenal to claim an impressive away victory and move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne misses a penalty for hosts Manchester City as they draw 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino brings much more to the team than goals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League



Pep: Game more important than me



