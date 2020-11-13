Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Nas X just came out as a ‘bottom on the low’

PinkNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Lil Nas X has set the record straight on his new single “Holiday”, declaring to the world: “I might bottom on the low, but I top s**t.” The “Old Town Road” artist combines two simple pleasures – Christmas and bottoming – in the video for his new single. On “Holiday”, Lil Nas X is a … Continued The post Lil Nas X...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Lil Nas X will host a virtual concert with Roblox

Lil Nas X will host a virtual concert with Roblox 01:43

 Lil Nas X is set to host a virtual concert with online gaming platform Roblox.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music [Video]

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music

New music out this weekend includes albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC and Andrea Bocelli plus songs from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published
24KGoldn & Iann Dior's No. 1 Song 'Mood' on Hot 100, Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Single & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

24KGoldn & Iann Dior's No. 1 Song 'Mood' on Hot 100, Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Single & More Top News | Billboard News

24kGoldn's "Mood," featuring iann dior, rebounds from No. 3 to No. 1 for a third total week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Plus, Lil Nas X has a new holiday tune and BTS gets candid about new..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:47Published
Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News [Video]

Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News

Lil Nas X Debuts Comedic Trailer for New Single 'Holiday' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:09Published