Eamonn and Ruth axed by This Morning - replaced by Alison Hammond

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Morning Alison Hammond trickle treat Halloween



This Morning Alison Hammond trickle treat Halloween Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 00:29 Published on September 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford 'furious' after being axed from This Morning The husband and wife duo are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Daily Record 16 hours ago



