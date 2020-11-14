Global  
 

Eamonn and Ruth axed by This Morning - replaced by Alison Hammond

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Eamonn and Ruth axed by This Morning - replaced by Alison HammondThe pair, who have presented the Friday slot for 14 years, will be replaced by Brummie TV personality Alison, who is a key contributor to the show as it stands.
 Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been dropped from their weekly slot on 'This Morning'.

