|
|
Masters day three: Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole record
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dustin Johnson had a place in the record books and a second major title in his sights as he took a commanding lead into the final round of the 84th Masters.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap 02:07
After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|