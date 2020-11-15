Global  
 

Masters day three: Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole record

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 15 November 2020
Dustin Johnson had a place in the record books and a second major title in his sights as he took a commanding lead into the final round of the 84th Masters.
 After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015

