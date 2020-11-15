Global  
 

Ray Clemence: Former England goalkeeper dies aged 72

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ray Clemence dies aged 72.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Sven leads tributes to Clemence

Sven leads tributes to Clemence 01:00

 Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.

 Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence passes away aged 72 on Sunday.
England to wear black armbands for Clemence [Video]

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says England will wear black armbands against Belgium in the Nations League to honour former goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

